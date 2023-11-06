Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan decline contracts worth millions from betting companies

Pakistan skipper turned down Rs250 million yearly contract from the illegal company

(Web Desk) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan reportedly declined sponsorships worth millions of rupees from betting companies.

Reports said the Pakistani batters, who have been refused to wear logos of betting companies on various occasions in the past, rejected the lucrative offers despite the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) alleged collaboration with the surrogate betting companies.

The board allegedly inked a sponsorship deal with surrogate betting sponsor Dafa News, a move that paved way for operations of over 150 betting websites and apps across digital platforms in Pakistan.

Babar Azam had reportedly been extended an yearly contract worth Rs250 million while Muhammad Rizwan got an offer of Rs100 deal from these illegal companies but both players turned down them, saying betting is prohibited in Islam as well it is violation of the Pakistani laws.

Meanwhile, a PCB spokesperson rejected the allegations of promoting betting companies, saying the board is pursuing the zero tolerance policy against such firms in line with a notification issued by the Ministry of Information.

The spokesperson, according to reports, however defended the agreement with Dafa News, despite its categorization as a betting company by the ministry of information.

The official said allegations against Dafa News had not been established in court of law.

