Rangpur Riders pick Babar Azam for BPL 2024

Cricket Cricket Rangpur Riders pick Babar Azam for BPL 2024

The side has already roped in pacer Ihsanullah for next edition

07 September,2023 07:28 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Rangpur Riders have announced the signing of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

It is for the first time that Babar Azam will feature in the BPL since 2017 when he was roped by the Sylhet Sixers.

The franchise made the announcement on Facebook where it introduced the major pick in a unique way as the post carries only hints about the player.

The Riders asked the fans to use the given information about the player to “Guess the rider”.

The franchise gave hints such as 'he made his ODI debut in 2015', 'He's the first player to score more than 5000 runs in his first 100 ODI innings, and 'He's the captain of currently ranked world's no. 1 ODI team'.

Fans were quick to find that the Rangpur Riders has roped in Babar Azam, who continues to make records with his thrilling performance in in ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

The franchise has already picked Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah for the BPL 2024.

