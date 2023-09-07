Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka teams set to depart for Colombo

Pakistan will play its second match of Super 4 against India

07 September,2023 10:30 am

(Web Desk) – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams set to depart for Colombo from the Allama Iqbal international airport today.

All the three teams – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka -- will leave for Sri Lanka shortly to participate in remaining matches of Asia Cup.

The teams will travel through a charter flight at 12pm.

Pakistan will play its second match of Super 4 against India in Colombo on September 10.

