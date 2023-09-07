Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka teams set to depart for Colombo
Cricket
Pakistan will play its second match of Super 4 against India
(Web Desk) – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka teams set to depart for Colombo from the Allama Iqbal international airport today.
All the three teams – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka -- will leave for Sri Lanka shortly to participate in remaining matches of Asia Cup.
The teams will travel through a charter flight at 12pm.
Pakistan will play its second match of Super 4 against India in Colombo on September 10.