Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli's ODI record

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli's ODI record

He becomes fastest captain to complete 2,000 ODI runs

06 September,2023 08:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest captain to complete 2,000 runs in ODI.

The celebrated batter achieved the milestone in the Asia Cup 2023’s Super Four match against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. He scored 17 off 22 in the ODI match to add another feather to his cap.

The Pakistan skipper completed the 2,000 runs in 31 innings, breaking the record of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who took 36 innings to reach the milestone.

Earlier, Babar Azam became the fastest player in the world to complete 19 ODI centuries in terms of innings.

The World No 1 ODI batter had achieved the milestone in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With his excellent knock of 151 runs, the right-hand batsman completed the 19th ODI century in 102 innings. Previously, the record was held by South African player Hashim Amla who completed the same number of hundreds in 104 innings.

