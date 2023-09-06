Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

Faheem Ashraf has been included in place of Mohammad Nawaz

06 September,2023 02:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bangladesh won the toss against Pakistan in the Super four stage of Asia Cup 2023 and decided to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan has announced the playing eleven for this match. A change has been made in the national team and Faheem Ashraf has been included in place of Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group A match while the India match ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were rewarded with one point each, taking Pakistan to Super 4 round.

The national team will be led by Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, vice-captain and other players include Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

