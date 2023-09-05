Asia Cup: Pakistan name playing XI for Super 4 match against Bangladesh

Faheem Ashraf has replaced Mohammad Nawaz for the match

05 September,2023 08:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the playing squad for the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.

Pakistan have made one change in the previous squad fielded against India and Nepal in group stage matches.

Faheem Ashraf has replaced Mohammad Nawaz for the match that is scheduled for September 6 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group A match while the India match ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were rewarded with one point each, taking Pakistan to Super 4 round.

Squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

