Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup from Sept 18

Eight countries will participate in the event

05 September,2023 02:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup will be held in Karachi from September 18 to October 2, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (C) said on Tuesday.

“Eight countries, including Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, Canada, USA, UAE, Hong Kong and Nepal will be participating in the event,” Chairman PVCA Fawad Ijaz Khan told APP.

He said the Pakistan squad would be announced in a couple of days. He said former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi would be a brand ambassador for the inaugural edition of the event. “He will also be playing for the Pakistan outfit along with former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, allrounder Abdul Razzaq and several other erstwhile cricketers,” he added.

According to Fawad, the tournament will be in a single-group round-robin format. A total of 36 matches will be played at five different grounds in Karachi. All matches of Pakistan team, one semifinal and final will be played at the National Bank Stadium and will be live televised. He said the Over 40s Cricket Global Cup is sanctioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board and approved by the International Cricket Council.

