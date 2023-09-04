In-focus

Asia Cup: PCB chief welcomes BCCI delegation in Lahore

The Indian officials will watch matches on September 5 and 6 in Pakistan

LAHORE – A four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Lahore on Monday on a two-day official visit.

The delegation, comprising BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, reached the Punjab capital via Wagah border crossing between the two countries.

The visiting dignitaries will watch the Asia Cup 2023’s Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture on Sept 5 and a Super 4s match on Sept 6.

The PCB shared a slew of photos on social media platform X with. It captioned the post as: “Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf welcomes the BCCI delegation led by BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla in Lahore”.

Before travelling to Pakistan, BCCI officials told media that they were going to the neighbouring country for cricket, adding that there will be no discussion on politics.
 

