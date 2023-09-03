Iconic ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy reaches Pakistan Tuesday

ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy reaches Pakistan Tuesday

03 September,2023 11:45 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Come Tuesday (September 5), cricket frenzy will hit a new peak in the country, when the iconic World Cup Trophy reaches Pakistan as part of its global tour to locations in 18 countries across five continents.

According to sources, the coveted silverware will reach Lahore and stay in the country till September 6 (Wednesday) for a shortened two-day trip, against the original plan of five-day tour from July 31 to August 4.

Like other parts of the world, the primary purpose of the World Cup Trophy tour to Pakistan is to offer scores of fans the opportunity to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will get underway in India on October 5 and will see 10 teams competing for the coveted title.

During its short stay, the trophy is expected to tour historical places and educational institutions.

The government of Pakistan last month gave a go-ahead to the Green Shirts to travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

