Cricket Cricket Asia Cup: Bangladesh won the toss and elect to bat against Afghanistan

Bangladesh made three changes in the team

03 September,2023 02:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the fourth match of Asia Cup, Bangladesh has won the toss and decided to bat against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Speaking after the toss, the Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said they would try to give Afghanistan a good target as the wicket is favorable for batting.

Afghan team captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said we also wanted to win the toss and bat first.

The series with Pakistan helped us to prepare the Asia Cup and many fans of Afghanistan cricket team have come to support us.

The Bangladesh team will be no more part of the Asia Cup if they lose today's match against Afghanistan.

Earlier, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the first match.

As many as 5,000 police personnel will perform security duties and Rangers have also been deployed outside the stadium for security.

Aerial surveillance of the route and stadium will be carried out by helicopter.

