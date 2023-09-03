Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan today

The match will start at 2:30 PM

03 September,2023 01:06 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Afghanistan and Bangladesh will vie in the Asia Cup today at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The match will start at 2:30 PM and police took strict security measures for this event.

Fans started arriving at Gaddafi Stadium in the morning to support Afghanistan.

As many as 5,000 police personnel will perform security duties and Rangers have also been deployed outside the stadium for security.

Aerial surveillance of the route and stadium will be carried out by helicopter.

The cricket fans will be able to go into the stadium by passing through three-level security layers.

