Second T20I: Pakistan, South Africa women face-off today

03 September,2023 12:00 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The second match of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams will be played in Karachi today (Sunday).

The floodlit match will start at 7:30pm at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan has a 0-1 lead in the three-match series.

The third and final T20 match of the series between the two teams will be played in Karachi tomorrow (Monday).

