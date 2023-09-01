Pakistan women beat South Africa by five wickets in first T20I

Cricket Cricket Pakistan women beat South Africa by five wickets in first T20I

Pakistan women beat South Africa by five wickets in first T20I

01 September,2023 11:56 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan women team pulled off a thrilling five-wicket victory over South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Karachi.

In pursuit of 151 runs, Pakistan managed to reach the target with five wickets in hand, marking their highest successful run chase in Women's T20Is. Aliya Riaz played a pivotal role in securing the win by scoring the decisive runs.

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof led the scoring for the home team with a 30-ball 37, featuring four boundaries. Sidra Ameen, the opening batter, contributed 33 runs off 31 balls. The duo had a partnership of 30 runs for the second wicket before Sidra was run out in the ninth over. Aliya Riaz's unbeaten 28 off 26 balls, including two boundaries, proved instrumental in securing the historic victory.

South Africa, batting first, posted a competitive total of 150/3 on the scoreboard, thanks to a solid foundation laid by their opening batsmen.

The opening pair of Brits and Wolvaardt provided a strong start, amassing an 85-run partnership. They batted sensibly and frustrated the hosts until Nashra Sandhu eventually dismissed Wolvaardt, providing a crucial breakthrough for Pakistan. Wolvaardt fell just six runs short of her half-century, scoring 44 off 38 deliveries with six boundaries.

After Wolvaardt's departure, Brits partnered with Marizanne Kapp, adding a valuable 58 runs to the total. Brits dominated the partnership, while Kapp played cautiously until Sadia Iqbal dismissed her in the penultimate over. Kapp scored 19 off 13 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Tazmin Brits, South Africa's main contributor, was finally dismissed in the last over by Fatima Sana. She finished as the top-scorer for South Africa with a remarkable 64-ball 78, featuring nine boundaries and a six.

Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, and Sadia Iqbal each took one wicket for Pakistan women.

