Asia Cup: Pakistan announce playing XI for India match

There is no change in squad, says PCB

01 September,2023 08:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan have announced their final squad for much-awaited match against India in Asia Cup 2023.

The Team Green made no change to the playing XI that took part in the opening match of the mega event against Nepal.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement on social media platform X, saying: “Pakistan to field same playing XI tomorrow”. Following is the complete Pakistan squad;

The high-voltage clash between traditional rivals will be played at Pellekelle International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

