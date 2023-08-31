Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

Wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das is not part of the match

31 August,2023 03:12 pm

PALI KELE (Dunya News) - In the second Asia Cup match, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The defending champion Sri Lanka team will enter the field to play their first match in the Asia Cup. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh suffered a major blow when wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to viral fever.

