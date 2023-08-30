Australia to field three debutants in first T20I against South Africa

The squad will be led by Mitchell Marsh

30 August,2023 08:18 am

(Web Desk) – Opener Matt Short, all-rounder Aaron Hardie and Spencer Johnson will all receive their maiden international T20I caps for Australia in the first match against South Africa in Durban on Aug 30.

The squad will be led by Mitchell Marsh as Australia are without multiple key players for their white-ball tour of South Africa. David Warner, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood have been rested for the T20I leg of the tour but will be a part of the ODI series.

Australia, though, will be without the services of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and ODI skipper Pat Cummins for the entire tour of South Africa with injuries.

Short will open the batting alongside Travis Head while Hardie and Johnson will add some spice to Australia's pace bowling attack, with the former also being able to contribute with the bat.

The T20Is will also be an audition for Hardie and Johnson as they have been named in the provisional Australia squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India and good performances will only strengthen their case.

The white-ball series will be crucial for Australia as one of the final tune-up games ahead of the marquee tournament in India. The tour will start with three T20I games in Durban followed by a five-match ODI series that will conclude on September 17.

Australia's playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

