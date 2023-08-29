Lahore traffic police unfolds plan for Asia Cup 2023

Cricket Cricket Lahore traffic police unfolds plan for Asia Cup 2023

More than 2,000 traffic personnel will perform the traffic regulation duty

29 August,2023 02:37 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – More than two thousand traffic police personnel including the superintendents, deputy superintendents of police, inspectors and others will perform traffic regulation duty for three One Day International (ODI) matches of Asia Cricket Cup 2023.

The event is scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from Sep 3 to 6.

The City Traffic Police Lahore issued the traffic plan and its chief Mustansar Feroze said apt traffic arrangements has been made for the event.

As many as 10 DSPs, 110 traffic inspectors and more than 2,000 traffic personnel will perform the traffic regulation duty and SP Sadar Malik Ikramullah, SP City Shahzad Khan and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil will supervise the entire plan.

Besides, the about 20 forklifters will also be deployed on various point to tackle the wrong parking.

The spectators will park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza.

“The roads will be closed for a minimum period upon the arrival and departure of the teams and soon after the movements, all diversions will be opened for traffic,” traffic chief added.

Traffic will remain as per routine on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg Road, he added.

Cricket lovers coming from Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road will enter the college's main gate from Ferozepur Road. He said arrangements had also been made to provide information to cricket fans through different sources including Rasta App, Rasta FM 88.6 and social media as well.



