Dislocation confirmed as England take cautious approach with star spinner

Ecclestone hurt her right shoulder during the warm-up prior to Manchester Originals' final match

28 August,2023 08:06 am

(Web Desk) - England will take a cautious approach with Sophie Ecclestone after the star spinner dislocated her shoulder prior to a domestic T20I match in The Hundred last week.

Ecclestone hurt her right shoulder during the warm-up prior to Manchester Originals' final match of The Hundred and scans later revealed that the 24-year-old had dislocated the affected area.

The No.1 ranked bowler in both ODI and T20I formats was already slated to be rested for England's upcoming white-ball series at home against Sri Lanka and the left-armer will also be unavailable Australia's domestic Women's Big Bash League that commences in October.

Following their series against Sri Lanka that concludes next month, England aren't scheduled to play any international fixtures until they tour New Zealand in March next year for five T20I and three ODIs against the White Ferns.

The next major tournament on Ecclestone's radar will be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that is set to be held in Bangladesh towards the end of 2024.

England already have white-ball series against Pakistan and New Zealand scheduled in for their next home summer in 2024 that will provide Heather Knight's side some valuable practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

