Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

27 August,2023 05:00 pm

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Afghanistan on Sunday announced their 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023, starting from August 30.

The regional cricket event will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under a hybrid model. Afghanistan have made a few changes to their team that recently face defeat in three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Wafadar Momand were dropped from the squad for the Asia Cup. Omarzai had suffered side strain in a match against Pakistan.

On the other hand, the likes of Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and Sharafuddin Ashraf are making comebacks. Janat last played an ODI, his only one, in 2017.

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 27, 2023

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi