Pakistan make changes to Asia Cup squad

Cricket Cricket Pakistan make changes to Asia Cup squad

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has been added to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

27 August,2023 08:04 am

(Web Desk) - Pakistan have made an addition to their Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has been added to Pakistan's Asia Cup squad with Tayyab Tahir named as the travelling reserve.

Shakeel wasn't a part of the initial 17-member squad and was the 18th member of the ODI squad for the Afghanistan bilateral series. Tahir, who was initially in the squad, didn't play a game in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. He will travel with the team during the Asia Cup as a reserve player.

Shakeel, who made a return to the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, played only a solitary game and made nine runs.

Pakistan will play Nepal in their first game of Asia Cup on August 30 in Multan. The team will arrive in Multan on August 27 with Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Naseem Shah joining up with the group on Monday evening.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

