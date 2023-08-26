Reason behind rescheduling of India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup face off

26 August,2023 06:10 pm

(Web Desk) - The highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match and eight other matches will have a new schedule for the upcoming World Cup.

The India-Pakistan cricket match and eight other matches will be rescheduled for the upcoming World Cup. The game will be moved to October 14 in Ahmedabad, one day earlier than planned. The change aims to prevent conflicts with Navratri festivities and minimize the burden on police resources.

Due to Pakistan's scheduled match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 12, the schedule needed further modifications. It was because a two-day gap existed before the rescheduled India game. The match against Sri Lanka was moved to October 10.

Two additional matches initially planned for October 14 have been rescheduled to give the India-Pakistan game the spotlight it deserves as a standalone event.

The match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, initially planned for October 14 in Chennai, has been moved to October 13 as a day-night game. The match between England and Afghanistan in Delhi has been brought forward to October 15.

The Australia-South Africa match in Lucknow, originally scheduled for October 13, has been shifted one day earlier. England vs. Bangladesh match in Dharamsala, initially planned as a day-night affair on October 10, also has been changed to a day game to accommodate Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka.

Due to security concerns related to the Diwali celebrations in November, adjustments have been made to the schedule. The double-header featuring Australia vs. Bangladesh in Pune and England vs. Pakistan in Kolkata has been rescheduled to November 11, one day earlier than originally intended. India's match against the Netherlands in Bangalore has been shifted to November 12, one day later.

Here is a schedule of the rescheduled World Cup 2023 matches in Indian Standard Time (IST):

1. October 10: England vs Bangladesh - Dharamsala - 10:30 am IST

2. October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Hyderabad - 2:00 pm IST

3. October 12: Australia vs South Africa - Lucknow - 2:00 pm IST

4. October 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Chennai - 2:00 pm IST

5. October 14: India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad - 2:00 pm IST

6. October 15: England vs Afghanistan - Delhi - 2:00 pm IST

7. November 11: Australia vs Bangladesh - Pune - 10:30 am IST

8. November 11: England vs Pakistan - Kolkata - 2:00 pm IST

9. November 12: India vs Netherlands - Bengaluru - 2:00 pm IST



The World Cup is set to commence in Ahmedabad on October 5, featuring the inaugural match between England and New Zealand, who emerged as finalists in the 2019 World Cup. The sale of tickets for this highly anticipated event will commence on August 25.

Concerns Surround Ahmedabad as Host City for 2023 World Cup

Before the ICC announced the 2023 World Cup schedule by the ICC, there were concerns and suspicions regarding Ahmedabad being chosen as a host city. The main point of contention was the Narendra Modi Stadium being slated to host the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match. The decision sparked tensions and raised suspicions of potential political motives behind the selection.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Najam Sethi, who was the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the time, said, “When I heard this statement, I smiled and said to myself – ‘this is one way to make sure we don’t come to India.”

Pakistan's foreign ministry has released a statement reiterating their longstanding belief in the separation of sports and politics. In light of this principle, Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India for their participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the statement read.

Indian cricket fans have historically shown a lack of tolerance for World Cup losses in crucial matches. The memory of Vinod Kambli in tears and the Eden Gardens engulfed in flames after the unexpected 1996 World Cup semi-final defeat serves as a reminder of India's regrettable past in cricket.

Pakistan's most recent visit to India occurred during the T20 World Cup in 2016, whereas India's last match on Pakistani soil dates back to the 2008 Asia Cup.