Security bulwark laid for Asia Cup matches in Pakistan

Security bulwark laid for Asia Cup matches in Pakistan

Caretaker cabinet approves deployment of army and rangers personnel

26 August,2023 04:42 pm

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal cabinet on Saturday approved a summary seeking deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers troops for security of the Asia Cup 2023 matches to be held in Pakistan.

The approval for the summary forwarded by the Ministry of Interior was taken through a circulation process from the members of the caretaker cabinet.

Sources said that the deployment of army and paramilitary troops would be made from August 27 to September 6. The Punjab Rangers troops would available as second tier quick reactions forces (QRF) while the army will be in third tier of QRF.

They added that special forces would also be on standby mode to ensure the security during the Asia Cup matches.

The regional tournament is set to begin on August 30 with first match between hosts Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. Pakistan will host total four matches of the tournament while three of them will be played at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

