Third ODI against Afghanistan: Top ranking within sight for Pakistan today

26 August,2023 12:49 pm

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the third and final One-Day International at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

The match will start at 2.30pm. Pakistan has already won the three-match series by two nil.

Meanwhile, top ODI ranking was within sight for Pakistan in case of a victory Afghanistan today. The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet on its social media website X (formerly Twitter) said a win on Saturday against Afghanistan will see Pakistan go top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

Pakistan could receive a further boost just weeks out from the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with Babar Azam's in-form side just one win away from claiming the No.1 ODI team ranking.

Pakistan clinched an exciting one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Hambantota on Thursday and in the process clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

That improved Pakistan's ODI team rating just short of first-placed Australia and the Asian side could claim the premier position as the No.1 ranked one-day side as early as Saturday with a victory over Afghanistan in the third and final match of their series.

That would prove a huge boost for Pakistan on the eve of this year's 50-over showcase, with Babar's side among the favourites to claim a second World Cup title in India this year.

Pakistan's sole success at the World Cup came back in 1992 in Australia and the Asian nation could enter this year's edition with the No.1 ODI team ranking if they can continue on their recent upward curve.

Pakistan are expected to induct Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz and Wasim Junior in the playing XI for the final ODI against Afghanistan.

Reports in media said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) team management was mulling announcing at least three changes for today's game. The development comes after the team's unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The reports said Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz and Wasim Junior may be given a chance in today's match. Iftikhar Ahmed, Osama Mir, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf could be rested.

The team management was also likely to make four changes to the playing eleven. However, the final decision about the playing XI will be made before the toss later today.

A total of 360 cricketers, from 18 regional teams, are going to be offered PCB domestic contracts for the 2023-24 season in Pakistan, nearly double the number of contracts they had offered over the last few seasons. Twenty of the players will be offered the A+ category, and the remaining 340 in categories A to F. The names of the players have not been announced yet.

"Through this initiative, the PCB is cultivating a brighter future for domestic cricketers, enabling them to focus wholeheartedly on their game and raising the overall standard of our cricket," Junaid Zia, director of domestic cricket operations at PCB, said in a statement.



Although the value of retainers offered has not increased, the larger pool of cricketers being offered them is a course change from the last few editions of the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) trophy; those editions featured only six provincial teams.

Category A+ retainers are worth PKR 300,000 and will be made up of the top four batters and five bowlers from the last three seasons - 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 - of the QeA trophy along with 11 other players recommended by the PCB's central contract committee.

The PCB's criteria for the remaining categories are as follows:



Category A (30 players) - PKR 200,000: The top four batters and the top four bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) at the Pakistan Cup (List A) for the last three seasons; the top two batters and two bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) of the National T20 for the last three seasons; top two batters and top two bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) and the top allrounder below those in Category A+ of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for the last three seasons; Test players who are part of current regional squads.

Category B (30 players) - PKR 185,000: International players who are part of the current regional squads; the top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two allrounders of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 (who are not in A+ or A); top five batters in terms of runs, top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two allrounders of Pakistan Cup 2022-23 (who are not in A+ or A); top five batters in terms of runs, top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two allrounders of National T2o 2022-23 (who are not in A+ or A).

Category C (30 players) - PKR 170,000: Players who have played 50 or more first-class matches (but are not in the earlier categories); players who have represented Pakistan Shaheens/Emerging since 2022 (but are not in the earlier categories); players who have been a part of Pakistan squad within last one year (but are not in the earlier categories); top two wicketkeepers of each Quad-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan Cup and National T20 for the season 2022-23 (but are not in the earlier categories); top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets, and top two allrounders of the 2022-23 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (but are not in the earlier categories); top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets, and top two allrounders of the last Pakistan Cup (but are not in the earlier categories).

Category D (30 players) - PKR 150,000: The top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets, and top two allrounders of National T20 Season 2022-23 (but are not in the earlier categories) Top five batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets, top two allrounders, and top two wicketkeepers, each, (in terms of wickets and runs) of the PCB's Second XI Championship, Challenge and T20 for the Season 2022-23; players who have represented Pakistan Under-19 in the last two years

Category E (50 players) - PKR 100,000: Players who have represented Pakistan Shaheens in the past; players who have represented the Pakistan emerging team in the last two years; players who have represented Pakistan Under-19 in the past; players who have played 20 or more first-class matches

Category F (170 players) - PKR 50,000: The remaining domestic players.



On August 11 this year, the new PCB administration had announced the revamped domestic cricket calendar, and the PCB said in a statement while announcing the contracts that "this step will make sure that the regions and departments compete on a level playing field by utilising the best available talent". The President's Trophy, a second first-class tournament with department sides in it, will offer first-class players another earning opportunity, with its own match fees.