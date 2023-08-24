Afghanistan off to a good start in second ODI against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Afghanistan off to a good start in second ODI against Pakistan

Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka

24 August,2023 03:27 pm

COLOMBO (AFP) - Afghanistan were 46 for no loss in nine overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first in the second second one-day international against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat. Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday by a 142-run margin, while Afghanistan brought in Shahidullah Kamal and Riaz Hassan in a double change.

Fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah were left out.

The last match will also be played in Colombo on Saturday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (AFG) and Bismillah Shinwari (AFG)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)