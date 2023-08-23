Bangladesh fast bowler ruled out of Asia Cup

23 August,2023 08:45 am

(Web Desk) - Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup with an injury and has been replaced with an uncapped pacer.

Bangaldesh had announced their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 10 days ago, naming Shakib Al Hasan as the new captain.

Ebdaot, who was a part of the initial squad, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Bangladesh's ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

After assessment, it was found out that the right-armer will need at least six weeks of rehabilitation and with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup less than two months away, the BCB do not want to risk aggravating Ebadot's injury.

“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup," BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said.

“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas."

The BCB National Selection Panel has chosen 20-year-old uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot's replacement.

The youngster was a part of Bangladesh's victorious squad of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2020 and was impressive in the recently concluded ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup, taking nine wickets in three games.

Four other players in the squad were also part of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup winning team – Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Revised Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

