Afghan skipper presents traditional dress to Babar as a gesture of camaraderie

Pakistan-Afghanistan series trophy unveiled in Hambantota

22 August,2023 03:29 pm

HAMBANTOTA (Web Desk) – Skipper of Afghanistan cricket team Hashmatullah Shahidi presented Afghanistan’s traditional dress to Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan as gesture of camaraderie.

Pakistani players thanked Hashmatullah Shahidi and Afghanistan team management for their kind gesture.

These traditional men's wears hold cultural significance in our country. pic.twitter.com/fiOoNMxJiY — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 21, 2023

Netizens also welcomed and expressed pleasure and love over the beautiful gesture of Afghanistan skipper, who said that there should be peace, friendship and love between both neighbours and cricket teams.

Separately in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, Pakistan Afghanistan series trophy was unveiled in a very friendly atmosphere.

The beautiful trophy was unveiled by both captains, as the trophy also represented Afghanistan’s culture. The trophy was made by marble, wood and gemstones, which were made in Afghanistan and showcased their history.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s probable squad for first match will be: Captain Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz.

The national team likely to field three fast bowlers and two spinners against Afghanistan. One player between Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz to be finalised in the morning based on conditions.

Usama Mir more likely to get a chance in the first ODI against Afghanistan The first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played today in Hambantota.

