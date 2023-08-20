Former test cricketer Naushad Ali passes away

20 August,2023 04:05 pm

PESHAWAR (APP) –Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf, members of Management Committee, executives and employees of the Board on Sunday expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former test cricketer Naushad Ali. He was 79.

In a message, the PCB chairman said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Naushad Ali. We share the grief with his friends and family members and extend our deepest sympathies.”

Naushad Ali, wicketkeeper-batter, played six test matches, all against New Zealand in 1965. He had served the PCB as the manager of the Pakistan men’s team and also as a match referee.

