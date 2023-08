1st ODI: Pakistan to face Afghanistan on Tuesday

The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time

20 August,2023 02:31 pm

(Web Desk) - The 1st One Day International of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Tuesday at Hambantota in Sri Lanka.

