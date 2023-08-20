Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Youngster Mohammad Naim walks on fire to prepare himself mentally

20 August,2023 12:11 pm

(Web Desk) - Mohammad Naim, Bangladesh youngster is well aware of the importance of upcoming Asia Cup 2023. He doesn’t want to lose this opportunity and trying hard to prepare himself mentally for the game.



A tournament like the Asia Cup has the potential to transform a youngster into a star instantly and Mohammad Naim must be aware of it.

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023

The Bangladesh batter is quite new to ODI cricket and is yet to catch everyone’s attention with his performance on the field. He has played only 4 ODIs so far and has managed to score only 10 runs so far. He has represented Bangladesh in the other two formats as well.

The 23-year-old has played 1 Test and 35 T20Is so far. In the solitary Test that he has played in, he has scored 24 runs while in T20Is, he has scored 815 runs with the help of four half-centuries and has maintained an average of 24.

With veteran opener Tamim Iqbal sidelined with a back injury and out of the Asia Cup 2023, Mohammad Naim will have a golden opportunity to do well at the top of the order and cement his spot in the team. And to remain in the best mental state ahead of the tournament, the top-order batsman has literally walked on fire.

Ahead of leaving for Sri Lanka for the continental championship, the left-handed batsman is trying his best to prepare himself for the competition. And for that, he has been working with a mind trainer. As part of the training with the trainer, he also walked on fire and completed the task with aplomb. Firewalking has been used for centuries worldwide by those who want to challenge their inner strength and become mentally strong.

Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 17. Bangladesh will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on August 31.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

