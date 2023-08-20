Harry Brook speaks on missing CWC23 squad



20 August,2023 08:32 am

(Web Desk) -England middle-order batter Harry Brook speaks on the disappointment of missing out from the squad for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

With Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and a bunch of other experienced, multi-skilled middle-order batters in the group, Brook was edged out in the World Cup squad.

While the 24-year-old was expected to make the squad, the batter acknowledged that he "can't do anything about it now" and also accepted that he had little reason to complain with Stokes coming back.

"Obviously it's disappointing but I can't do anything about it now," Brook said on Friday after a game in The Hundred Men's Competition.

"You've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore. I've not had much conversation with Matthew [Mott] or Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I?"

Brook has only played three ODIs, but has turned into a pivotal player across formats for England since his debut.

That said, Brook felt that the lack of fifty-overs cricket under his belt might also have played a part in him missing out on selection.

"I haven't had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England," Brook said.

"And although I've played a lot of T20 cricket, I don't know if I've done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect."

England named their provisional 15-member squad for the World Cup, but further changes can be made up until 28 September.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

