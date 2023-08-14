England's Steven Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

He sustained a knee injury that forced him to call time on his career at 34 years of age

14 August,2023 10:27 pm

(Web Desk) - England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Steven Finn sustained a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines of late and forced him to call time on his career at 34 years of age. Finn represented England in 126 matches across all formats, scalping 254 wickets at an average of 29.05.

"Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect," read Finn's statement. "I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it.

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season.

"It really is a great place to play cricket and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club.

"I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever.

"Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster.

"Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I'll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day's cricket. Thank you."

One of his most memorable performances came against arch-rivals Australia in 2015 where he registered his career-best 6/79 in Birmingham. England went on to win the Ashes 3-2, which was the last time the side won the urn.

Finn was also part of two more Ashes wins – in 2010 when England won for the first time in Australia since 1986/87 and then again in 2013 at home.

Finn also holds the unique distinction of being the only English bowler to pick up an ODI World Cup hat-trick. It came against Australia in the 2015 World Cup where he picked up the wickets of Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Johnson in England's World Cup opener.