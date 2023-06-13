In a first, five Australian cricketers win all major ICC titles

Cricketers include Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc

13 June,2023 01:29 pm

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Five Australian cricketers Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all became the first to win all major ICC titles following their world test championship glory.

The pack of Australian cricketers were part of Australia’s last three ICC title victories ICC World Cup in 2015, ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 and World Test Championship in 2023 making them grand slam champions.

Australia, having won five ICC world cups, two ICC champions trophies and one T20 world cup were in pursuit of the one major men’s cricket title world test championship that had previously eluded them.

The kangaroos completed their trophy cabinet in style as they blew away India in the final by a massive margin of 209 runs. After Travis head and Steve Smith’s magnificent centuries in the first innings, it was Scott Boland who further dented India’s hope of title glory.

The defeat means India will have to continue their search for the first ICC title since 2013 despite reaching the finals four times.