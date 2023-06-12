PCB contacts foreign cricket boards for home series ahead of World Cup

Cricket Cricket PCB contacts foreign cricket boards for home series ahead of World Cup

The World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India in October and November 2023

12 June,2023 09:37 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board has approached various countries as it is planning to host a bilateral or trilateral series with an aim to boos preparations before entering the World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India in October and November 2023. India and Pakistan are currently at odds over former’s refusal to send their team for participation in the Asia Cup 2023.

Reports said the PCB has contacted Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and South Africa. It has invited them to visit Pakistan in August to play bilateral or a tri-nation series.

It has sent emails to the foreign cricket boards in this regard, saying the series would provide an opportunity to the players to adapt to the conditions of the subcontinent before the World Cup.

The board has planned to engage the players in ODIs before the mega event.