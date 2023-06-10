Specialised camp for spinners to commence in Lahore today

The players will undergo extensive sessions that will enhance their skills

10 June,2023 09:36 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The specialised camp for spinners will commence at the National Cricket Academy from today (Saturday).

In this specifically designed camp, the players will undergo extensive sessions that will enhance their skills and test fitness in challenging conditions ahead of two-Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Abid Ali and Fakhar Zaman have been included in the camp, while Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed have been granted exemption from the camp. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has also been exempted from the fast bowlers camp, which runs from 16 to 21 June.

The following is the schedule for the media and training activities. 10 June – The players will train at the LCCA ground from 10am till 12pm (morning session) and 2:30pm till 4:30pm (afternoon session). The media is invited to cover the morning session. Grant Bradburn, the head coach of the Pakistan men’s side, will hold a media talk at the conclusion of the morning session.

11 and 12 June – The players will train at the LCCA ground from 2:30pm till 4:30pm.

13 June– The players will train at the LCCA ground from 2:30pm till 4:30pm. Before the session, a player will be available for a media talk.

14 and 15 June – The players will train at the LCCA ground in the morning and afternoon sessions. The media is invited to cover the afternoon sessions.

Players for the spin bowling camp:

Spinners – Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Zahid Mehmood

Batters – Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir