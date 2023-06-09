West Indies add Johnson Charles to squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier

The experienced opener will replace Gudakesh Motie in the 15-member squad

09 June,2023 10:31 am

DUBAI (ICC) - The West Indies have added in-form opener Johnson Charles to their squad for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in place of an injured spinner.

A spectacular return to form has earned experienced opener Johnson Charles a spot in the West Indies squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Charles was part of the West Indies XI that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 title but often found himself on the outer after that until recalled for the 2022 edition of the showcase event.

The 34-year-old has impressed for the West Indies this year and smashed a blazing 118 from 46 balls with 11 sixes and 10 boundaries in a T20I against South Africa in March.

Charles then made the most of an unexpected opportunity when added to the West Indies squad for three ODIs against the UAE following Devon Thomas’ suspension.

The right-hander plundered 63 runs from 47 deliveries to set up a West India victory in the second ODI earlier this week, following a quick-fire 24 in the opening clash.

Charles will replace Gudakesh Motie in the 15-member squad with the left-arm spinner still to recover from a lower back injury.

West Indies selectors considered adding another spinner to the squad in place of Motie before settling on a recall for Charles.

Charles has played 50 ODIs for the West Indies since making his debut in the format in 2012, scoring 1370 runs at an average of 27.40 with two tons.

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June with the West Indies campaign to start that day against the USA.

The West Indies will also take on Nepal on 22 June, Zimbabwe on 24 June and the Netherlands on 26 June in Group A with the top three teams progressing to the Super Six stage.

The top two teams at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier will earn a spot in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd