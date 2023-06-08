ICC intends to publish full schedule for World Cup soon: Geoff Allardice

(Web Desk) – International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive Geoff Allardice said the cricket body intends to publish the full schedule for the 2023 men's ODI World Cup "as soon as possible".

The tournament, which is being hosted by India, is expected to start in four months. However, the tournament venues and fixtures are unconfirmed.

"I think today [Wednesday] we might receive the schedule from the hosts, and we've just had a little consultation with all the participating teams and broadcasters. Then we'll publish it as soon as possible. Can do," Allardice said during an interview.

He added, "When we organize events, we work closely with the hosts."

"In some places, there is a lot of consultation within the cricket system and with governments, etc. There is a lot of responsibility on the host to put on a good event, and they have to go through that.

It is important to note that the schedule for the 2019 ODI World Cup, held in England and Wales, was released 13 months before the opening game.

Moreover, the schedule for the 2015 tournament in Australia and New Zealand was released 18 months before the first match.

According to the media reports, the tournament is likely to start in October and end in November. However, the ICC has not publicly confirmed any dates.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah recently said that the schedule will be unveiled during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

However, Allardice did not commit to that timeline.

During the interview, Mr Allardice was also asked about Pakistan's unwillingness to play in India and whether that had any bearing on the apparent delay in announcing the fixture. However, Mr Allardice declined to respond.

"Until I see the schedule, I'm waiting, and I'm hoping I'll see something on that in the next day or two," he said.

"Our events team is very experienced in organizing cricket events in all different countries, and you control what you control. And I think that's the approach our team is taking, and they're working on things that they can develop for the event, he said.







