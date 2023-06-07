PCB meeting on June 12 will discuss new domestic cricket structure

Cricket Cricket PCB meeting on June 12 will discuss new domestic cricket structure

Meeting is aimed at gathering key stakeholders and brief them about reforms

07 June,2023 12:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The management committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called a meeting on June 12 to discuss the new domestic cricket structure. The role of the departments in the domestic cricket structure will also be discussed.

The important meeting is aimed at gathering key stakeholders and brief them with a comprehensive overview of the proposed reforms.

PCB Management Committee head invites key stakeholders to attend an urgent Newly Domestic Cricket Structure briefing cum presentation, on Jun 12, over the proposed domestic Structure.



Key Points [Agenda]



1- Domestic First Class Cricket Framework

2- National One Day Cup

3-… pic.twitter.com/vdN0kRwkhy — Rashid Latif | (@iRashidLatif68) June 6, 2023

According to media reports, the committee is actively seeking the participation of individuals and organizations interested in development of cricket within Pakistan. The briefing will cover a range of important topics, with the goal of strengthening the domestic system. It will highlight key agenda points for discussion and reform.

The areas to be addressed include the domestic First Class cricket framework, the National One Day Cup, the Pakistan T20 Cup, and the role of departments in the new structure.

PCB is expected to introduce innovative measures to nurture talent, ensure transparency in national team selection, and elevate the competitiveness of domestic cricket.

In the meeting, the procedure regarding the departments will also be decided while this year the domestic cricket structure will include regional teams along with departmental teams.