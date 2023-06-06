MLC officially requests PCB's permission for Pakistani players to participate in the league's first season

MLC officially requests PCB’s permission for Pakistani players to participate in the league’s first

06 June,2023 05:10 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – For over a decade, there have been multiple attempts to introduce a major T20 cricket league in the US in a bid to increase awareness and mainstream popularity of the sport. Major League Cricket (MLC) was announced in February 2020, and since then, the league’s organizers have actively sought to promote the league and attract the best players and sponsors.

In their most recent move, Major League Cricket officially sent a request to the Pakistan Cricket Board for permission to allow Pakistani players to participate in the league’s first edition. There are local reports of positive responses from the PCB and a high chance that Pakistani cricket fans might get to see their favorite stars in what is set to be an exciting and fun-filled competition.

This article will share everything you need to know about the MLC’s request to the PCB and details about the upcoming pro-T20 cricket league.

MLC Permission Request to The PCB

MLC has officially approached PCB with a request for the participation of Pakistani players in their inaugural season. With players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who dominate the world of cricket, it is nearly impossible to deny Pakistan's influence in this sport. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Premier Cricket League is seeking permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board to include Pakistani players in the new league.

Reports of this request were published by local sources in late May, and the PCB wasted no time in confirming them. The PCB is reportedly open to the idea but has also requested that the MLC pays a $25,000 fee for each player’s participation in the league. Further reports have confirmed that the MLC has received this offer and is currently contemplating its next move.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have stated their openness to allowing their registered players in the competition. Only recently, Jason Roy announced that he had reached an agreement with the ECB to allow him to play in the upcoming Major League Cricket after giving up the remainder of his incremental contract with them.

Receptions, Challenges, and Expectations

Players like Azam Khan and Imad Wasim, who are not contracted with the PCB have already agreed to play in the league’s inaugural season, with credible reports linking them to GMR Group-backed Seattle Orcas. There are also reports that two other Pakistani national team regulars have been in talks with other franchises and are waiting to see if the PCB will grant them a No-Objection Certificate (NOCs) to allow them to play.

Another major obstacle to Pakistani participation in the MLC is the Pakistan cricket team’s scheduled Sri Lanka tour slated for July, and with the MLC set to begin on the 13th of July 2023, there are high chances that the two events might overlap. The Pakistan team is set to play two test matches against Sri Lanka in preparation for the Cricket World Cup 2023. As previously planned, the Pakistani players (those contracted with the PCB) would be required to participate in this tour, leaving them out of the U.S.-based MLC setup.

Pakistani players missing the MLC would come as no surprise to many as they are notorious for missing out on big leagues. They most recently missed the inaugural cashed-up International League T20 (ILT20) held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A busy international home season for Pakistan’s top players was blamed for their absence.

Still, reports suggested that the league teams being backed by significant Indian Professional League franchise owners might have played a major role due to the increased political tension between Pakistan and India and their reluctance to pick Pakistani players. It’s best to note that four of the six teams set to play in July have investors that own or co-own various IPL teams.



The Bottom Line

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will be held between July 13-30 and will feature six franchises. In a bid to increase competition and attract more fans, the MLC management recently requested permission from the PCB to allow its contracted players to participate in the tournament.