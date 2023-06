Asia Cup 2023: ACC to decide venue this week

Cricket Cricket Asia Cup 2023: ACC to decide venue this week

Asia Cup 2023: ACC to decide venue this week

05 June,2023 07:22 pm

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – The Asian Cricket Council would decide the venue of the Asia Cup to be played this year.

The Indian cricket board has rejected the hybrid model of Pakistan and instead want the cup be held in Sri Lanka.

The PCB, meanwhile, has warned to boycott the tournament if hybrid model is not followed.