Cricket Cricket Asia Cup: Sri Lanka ditches Pakistan by siding with India

Sri Lanka want to host Asia Cup itself

03 June,2023 07:22 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to not support the Pakistan Cricket team for the latter’s hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023.

The Sri Lankan management has refused to participate in the hybrid model and instead want to host the Asia Cup 2023 itself.

The change in its view occurred after the meeting of BCCI secretary Jay Shah with the Sri Lankan management.

Sri Lanka, before, did not have any concern to participate in the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan under the hybrid model.

