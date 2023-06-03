Pakistani stars shine at T20 Vitality Blast

03 June,2023 05:13 pm

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE (Web Desk) Pakistani star fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan are continuing to shine at the T20 Vitality Blast being played in England.

Afridi, who is representing the Nottinghamshire Outlaws, impressed the fans with his batting skills as he scored 29 runs off 11 balls, including four boundaries.

On the other hand, Zaman Khan stood out with the ball. He picked up three wickets for 34 runs against the Birmingham Bears on Friday.

After performing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman made his entry to the English county cricket. He is currently representing Derbyshire County Cricket Club in the T20 Vitality Blast.

The young gun has played 49 T20 matches and bagged 59 wickets at an average of 23.35 and with best figures of 4-16. He also made his international debut in the away series against Afghanistan in March this year.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah also made an impact in the tournament.

