Zimbabwe name strong squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Cricket Cricket Zimbabwe name strong squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

03 June,2023 01:46 am

HARARE (Web Desk) - Hosts Zimbabwe have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, starting June 18. The hosts have opted to name a side full of experienced internationals, with wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie being the only uncapped member in the squad.

They will have all the big names available at their disposal in their bid to qualify for the tournament later in the year in India, with Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams and skipper Craig Ervine all selected.

Quicks Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will lead the pace attack for the hosts and will be complemented by Wellington Masakadza.

Other regulars like Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe and Innocent Kaia are also included in the 15-member squad.

The hosts have been included in Group A and will open up their tournament against Nepal on June 18. They will then face off against the Netherlands and West Indies before ending their group-stage commitments against the USA on June 26.

The top three teams from both groups will qualify for the Super Six, with the two finalists progressing to the showpiece tournament scheduled to be held later in the year in India.

Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

