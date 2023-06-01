Wishes pour in as Mohammad Rizwan turns 31

01 June,2023 10:30 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Wishes continue to pour in as Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan turned 31 on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players and fans have extended wishes to the star batsman on social media. Fans call him “best-ever wicketkeeper-batter” and “most reliable player” as they wished him on his birthday.

In his cricket career, the right-arm batsman has scored 5,578 runs in 169 international matches. He also holds the title of scoring most T20I and T20 runs in a calendar year. He is also one of three Pakistani batters to score a century in each format of the cricket.

He was named Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards in 2021 when he also became ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021.

Recently, Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan will become the first cricketers to join Harvard Business School’s executive education programme.

The programme will be held from May 31 to June 3 at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Pakistanis will join the long list of top-tier sportspersons, who have pursued the course previously. The list includes footballer such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn; NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul and Paul Gasol.

Rizwan also expressed happiness for getting the chance to learn from the bests of the world. “It’s a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage,” Rizwan said.

“We are going to Harvard to learn from the best in the world and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone.

“I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the enxt superstars of the cricket world.”