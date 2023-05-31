Babar, Rizwan back to school!

Cricket Cricket Babar, Rizwan back to school!

The duo joins today the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on BEMS

31 May,2023 01:50 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Skipper of Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam has shared an interesting photo on his twitter handle with caption Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai (What is going on?), as the duo joins today (Wednesday) the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

In the picture, world’s number one one-day batter Babar Azam can be seen studying with Muhammad Rizwan, with papers lying on the floor. The snap shows Babar is reading a paper while lying on a sofa, putting his legs up against a wall; while Rizwan is reading sitting on the floor in a room.

The duo will be the first two crickets to join the prestigious school. They will participate in the programme from May 31 to June 3 at the school's campus in Boston, Massachusetts.

Both cricketers will also engage with various communities in the US after the programme till June 13.

Previously, this course has also been taken by other sportspersons including footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn, NFL’s Brandon Marshall, NBA’s Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade and Major League Baseball’s Alex Rodriguez.

Talking about the programme Muhammad Rizwan had said a few days ago that it was a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage.

He said they were going to the BEMS programme at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world — both in terms of faculty and programme fellows — and at the same time to share their journey and learnings with everyone.

He said he was confident that this would be an exciting journey, and he was looking forward to sharing their learning and experiences with the next superstars of the cricket world.

Babar had also echoed similar thoughts, saying he was a lifelong learner and he had detailed chats about this programme with Prof. Elberse and [Talha] Rehmani.

He further said that he was sure there were scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who were coming from corners of the world.

