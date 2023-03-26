Pak-Afghan T20 series match 2: Pakistan win toss, choose to bat

Cricket Cricket Pak-Afghan T20 series match 2: Pakistan win toss, choose to bat

Muhammad Nawaz added to team

26 March,2023 09:09 pm

SHARJAH (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Sunday won the toss against Afghanistan in the second T20I and elected to bat first.

After their first ever defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, Pakistan are gearing up to exact revenge.

Pakistan were likely to make one change but the Shadab Khan-led team went without replacing Zaman Khan. However, the team management picked Muhammad Nawaz, replacing Faheem Ashraf, as the Sharjah pitch is conducive to spin.

"The series is for our youngsters. We tried to give them confidence. The pressure of international cricket usually take a toll on newcomers, but we have to encourage them. They have talent, and hopefully, they'll show it in the next game,” Shadab said after the first T20I on Friday.

“These players are talented and we are sure about that. We should not make someone a star after just one good performance or discard after one failure. We will back these players and give them opportunity to perform during the series,” he added.