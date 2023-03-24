Asia Cup: PCB proposes 'middle path' as India adamant against playing in Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Asia Cup: PCB proposes 'middle path' as India adamant against playing in Pakistan

India and Pakistan have been grouped together for the Asia Cup

24 March,2023 04:03 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with a proposal to find a middle path to ensure participation of Indian in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament to be hosted by Pakistan this year.

PCB chief Najam Sethi, reports said, proposed that India could play their matches at a neutral venue while rest of the match will be played in Pakistan. The formula was presented during last week’s Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai.

Mr Sethi, however, also reiterated his previous stance that if the proposal was unacceptable to the ACC and if the event was relocated then the Pakistan will pull out of the tournament.

ACC president Jay Shah, also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, was present at the meeting while Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, represented India. However, no decision has been taken yet about the neutral venues for the India games.

The BCCI had announced that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup because the central government would not give security clearance.

Following the announcement, former PCB chief Ramiz Raja warned that Pakistan would not travel for the 50-over World Cup to be hosted by India later this year if the neighbouring country avoided participation in the Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together for the Asia Cup and could play each other up to three times during the tournament.

The ACC is expected to share its response with PCB in coming weeks as it would discuss the proposal with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as there would be financial and logistics complications too.