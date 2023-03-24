Babar, Rizwan go unsold at The Hundred draft; Shaheen, Rauf picked by Welsh Fire

24 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan captain, Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan went unsold in The Hundred draft, which took place on Thursday.

Babar Azam who entered the draft with a reserve price of £100,000, didn’t find any takers. The Hundred organizing committee had conducted a fan poll on Wednesday to determine which cricketer is popular amongst the vast pool of cricket fans for this year's draft. Babar topped the charts after bagging 25% of audience votes. However, The Hundred franchises didn’t quite have the same opinion and Babar went unsold for yet another year.

In last year’s draft as well, Babar was not picked as the tournament clashed with Pakistan’s international commitments. Babar was listed at the reserve price of £125,000.

On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been picked by Welsh Fire in The Hundred draft, which took place on March 23. The left-arm pacer entered the draft with a reserve price of £100,000, whereas Rauf entered the draft at a reserve price of £60,000.

Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles have selected Multan Sultans' pacer, Ihsanullah, for £40,000.

Last month, Pakistan all-rounder, Shadab Khan, was retained for £100k by Birmingham Phoenix. Shadab will play alongside international cricketers like Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone for Phoenix.

The competition will begin in August. Trent Rockets won the men's competition last year after defeating Manchester Originals in the final match.

