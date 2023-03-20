Harbhajan Singh suggests Indian team to not play in Pakistan

20 March,2023 08:54 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh suggested the Indian team not go to Pakistan for the sake of playing the Asia Cup.

Mr Singh expressed his views on the matter in a recent interview, where he cited the current circumstances in the country.

He was of the view that going to play in the neighboring country would not be safe for the Indian team, adding the relationships between the two countries were not as good now as it were when both teams played a series last time.

Pakistan was scheduled to stage the Asia Cup, this year, but now that India is not ready to visit the country. There is no clarity about the venue of the Asia’s marquee tournament.

