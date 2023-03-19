Shahid Afridi gives clarification over viral opinion about Imran Khan

19 March,2023 05:47 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket team former captain Shahid Afridi refuted the statement about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan that was purportedly linked to him.

Taking to Twitter, he said he had been seeing an opinion mentioning him about Imran Khan. He said anyone doing this was involved in dirty politics.

If I have to say anything, I can say in person,” he thundered.

He requested to be not involved in this dirty politics mentioning he believed in serving the ordinary people.

It is clear a statement that was linked to Afridi was doing rounds on social media in which he asked Imran to give his arrest so that problems facing the country could be resolved.

