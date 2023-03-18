Babar Azam silences critics with stunning form, record-breaking milestones in PSL 2023

18 March,2023 07:49 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Peshawar Zalmi's captain, Babar Azam, has become the highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the second Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, Babar scored his 37th run, taking his total score for the tournament so far to 522 runs, surpassing Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan's total of 516 runs in 11 matches.

This is the second time Babar has crossed the 500-run mark, as he first achieved this milestone during the 6th edition of the tournament in 2021, scoring 554 runs.

Despite a rough start for the Zalmi during the tournament, Babar seems to be in excellent form. In the match against Islamabad United, Babar became the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket.

During the 27th match of the tournament, Babar also smashed the fastest 50 of his T20 career. Babar achieved another milestone by scoring his first PSL century, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 171.66 during a match against Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

In PSL alone, Babar has scored 2935 runs in 77 innings since the maiden season of Pakistan's premier league. While Babar has smashed 323 fours and 46 sixes in the PSL seasons he featured in, he has scored 28 50s to date.

Babar's excellent form and his recent achievements have silenced his critics.

